No, Canada

Timothy Burke
524

The U.S. beat Canada 3-1 at the World Juniors today to take Group B, and in doing so earned the raising of the Stars And Stripes. Alas, Canada was unable to complete that task either—and in doing so provided us one final cap-off of what was a stellar 2016 for this country.

