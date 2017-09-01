Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated spoke to Dirk Nowitzki about his interracial marriage to Jessica Olsson. In the piece, you’ll find the NBA player’s thoughts on his personal child-rearing philosophy, growing up in Germany, and his traditional Kenyan wedding ceremony, which involved goats. [The Undefeated]
Advertisement
Report: The Packers Still Have A Hole In Their Wall
In terms of forced explanations of why the New York Giants—and specifically Odell Beckham Jr.— are out of the playoffs, boat trips are tired. A hole in the wall that serves as a visual representation of the receiver’s struggles with self-control is officially in.
Your National Championship Game Tecmo Super Bowl Simulation Is Live
Clemson. Alabama. Tecmo Super Bowl. The simulation is LIVE:
Illuminate Your House With Mpow's Solar-Powered Spotlights, No Wiring Required
Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $16 today, or buy more and save. Just be sure to note the promo codes in each case.
Anthony Bennett Is Moving On Again
Anthony Bennett was waived by the Nets today, a day after not getting off the bench in a loss to the NBA’s second-worst team. And in slightly more surprising news (to me, at least), Anthony Bennett was on the Nets.
Video Shows Joey Porter Arguing With Pittsburgh Police During Arrest
Following a Steelers playoff win on Sunday, assistant coach and former All-Pro linebacker Joey Porter was arrested outside a Pittsburgh bar. A criminal complaint has been filed against Porter, who was threatening a doorman at the bar and arguing with the arresting officer.
Over at Inpredictable, Michael Beuoy exhaustively analyzes SportVu data to examine whether, and which, NBA teams overly inflate or deflate their basketballs for a competitive advantage. It’s fascinating. [Inpredictable]
Clemson Director Of Sports Medicine Not Into Scientific Studies, Very Into Knee Braces
Tonight, millions will tune in to watch two very good college football teams play again for the national championship. There will be Ben “I Love Butts” Boulware, no Lane Kiffin, and lots of knee braces on uninjured fat guys.
What's A Bad Way To Describe Amanda Nunes?
UFC announcer Bruce Buffer has an entry at the 26-minute mark of a podcast called The Pony Hour:
"Baby Federer" Is Growing Up, Collecting Scalps
It can’t be totally pleasant to attract premature comparisons to the greatest of all time. Too early in his career, Grigor Dimitrov was saddled with the nickname “Baby Fed,” a comparison that spoke more to aesthetics than to his record of success: He has the same lethal, fluid groundstrokes as the Swiss master, that…
Trump Just Dismissed the People in Charge of Maintaining Our Nuclear Arsenal
Between the Trump transition team’s infighting, incompetence, and high-profile resignations, any decisions that signaled even a modicum of stability for the country would come as a relief at this point. Unfortunately, the nascent Trump Administration isn’t inclined to calm anyone’s nerves. According to an official…
New Yorkers! If you’re interested in the history of American sports, head on down to tonight’s Varsity Letters reading series, presented by Gelf Magazine. Gary Belsky and Neil Fine will be reading from and discussing On the Origins of Sports: The Early History and Original Rules of Everybody’s Favorite Games, and …
Mike Dunleavy Really Doesn't Want To Play For The Hawks [Update]
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ trade for Kyle Korver became official over the weekend, with the Cavs sending Mo Williams, Mike Dunleavy, and a future first-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the sharpshooter. One person who is definitely not happy about this trade is Dunleavy.
Advertisement
I Can't Stop Watching This Soccer Teen Destroy His Defender
The name of the guy with the ball is Riccardo Orsolini, a 19-year-old who plays for Ascoli in Italy’s Serie B, and is supposedly on his way to Juventus. The name of the guy falling over doesn’t matter, because he has departed from this earth. He’s dead. RIP.
We Need To Tax The Rich But Instead We'll Do The Opposite
Economic inequality in America has been rising steadily since the Reagan era. Why? A new research paper identifies what it say is the main culprit: the fact that we’ve stopped taxing the rich.
Have something you think we should know? Email us at tips@deadspin.com, or contact our writers directly, or use our SecureDrop system. You can also follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, or subscribe to our newsletter.
Jabari Parker's Shorts Game Is Extremely Strong
Get a load of this cool motherfucker:
The Biggest Instant Pot Is Down To Its Smallest Price
If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO80 down to an all-time low $129 today. We’ve seen cheaper Instant Pots in the past, but if you’re cooking for a large family, this 8 quart model is the biggest you can buy.
Dario Saric Goes To Great Lengths To Resolve Controversy That Didn't Exist
Sixers guard T.J. McConnell poured a drink onto teammate Dario Saric’s head during the Croatian forward’s postgame interview yesterday. Saric was surprised enough to drop a “Fuck you, man,” on live TV.