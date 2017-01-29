San Francisco 49ers Hire John Lynch As General Manager
The 49ers hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch as general manager, wrapping up a nearly month-long search for a replacement after firing Trent Baalke.
The 49ers hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch as general manager, wrapping up a nearly month-long search for a replacement after firing Trent Baalke.
Advertisement
Thank you for your continued support of Deadspin. Let’s get out there.
President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries—Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen—has brought a weekend of chaos, uncertainty, pain and protest. Sports have not been exempt from that. The NBA is trying to figure out how to help players who may be affected. The U.S.…
Your favorite cold brew coffee maker, science eBooks, a programmable wall plug, and more lead Sunday’s best deals.
Any faithful list of activities preferable to watching the NFL Pro Bowl must include pastimes like slamming your head in a car door, eating hair, and broiling your dick.
The ELEAGUE Major 2017 seemed to be missing something. People scattered across social media were surprised by the quality of the matches but felt like the event was missing the gravitas and pageantry of a true Major. But then Astralis and Virtus.pro put on one of the best shows a CS:GO major in recent memory.
Earlier this week, we got to watch Justin Tucker make a 75-yard field goal. Impressive, sure, but not quite as impressive as this.
On Friday night, Donald Trump signed an executive order arbitrarily banning arrivals from a swath of majority-Muslim countries, to cataclysmic effect. The heroic lawyers at the ACLU and elsewhere worked long into the night to grant those detained a temporary stay, but dozens of people remain trapped at airports around…
Donte DiVincenzo’s tip in as time expired gave top-ranked Villanova a 61-59 win over Virginia.
New Orleans’s favorite nightmare demon infant is out roaming the streets once again—that’s right, the King Cake Baby is at the city’s annual King Cake Fest today.
Cadillac’s return to prototype racing was indeed triumphant, with Cadillac DPi-V.Rs taking first and second place at Daytona. First place went to none other than the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing team who invited retired NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon to race with them this year at Daytona.
This weekend’s tournament at Torrey Pines brought us a lovely variation of Idiot On The Field—an Idiot On The Golf Course. And one who cares more about his shoes than he cares about himself, at that, as he took care to remove them and set them aside for safekeeping before jumping in a water hazard to evade security.
The NBA is consulting the U.S. State Department for information on what to do for players who may be affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries—which is being enforced against those with green cards or with dual citizenship.
Non-league Sutton United continued its miraculous run through the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Championship side Leeds United thanks to a penalty scored by team captain Jamie Collins, who earns a living with his day job as a bricklayer.
Advertisement
Olympic champion distance runner Mo Farah is currently training in Ethiopia. A British citizen born in Somalia, he has lived in the United States with his family for the past six years, and his wife and four children are currently at home in Oregon while he is training.
Thirty-five-year old Roger Federer took down old rival Rafael Nadal in five sets to win the Australian Open—his 18th Grand Slam title, but his first in five years.
Associated Press photojournalist Mark J. Terrill is one of the best shooters working in sports today, and his shot from today’s All-Star Celebrity Shootout of Chris Pronger drilling Justin Bieber is amazing. Here’s the full frame:
Mikey Garcia seized the WBC lightweight world title by knocking out the previously-undefeated champion Dejan Zlaticanin with a horrifying punch that left the Montenegran unconscious on the canvas for several minutes.
A federal judge in Brooklyn has granted a stay halting Donald Trump’s dangerous, xenophobic immigration ban, after the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Immigration Law Center sued on behalf of two men from Iraq who were detained at New York’s JFK Airport. The stay applies nationally. The ACLU and the…
The New York Taxi Workers Alliance has announced on Twitter that it is halting passenger pickups at JFK airport in protest of the dozens of people detained under President Trump’s Muslim immigration ban.