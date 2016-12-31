Phrasing
It was a fun night in the sports announcing world.
It was a fun night in the sports announcing world.
Advertisement
A lack of proper lip sync tracks led pop legend Mariah Carey to effectively abandon participation in her Times Square performance that was heavily hyped by ABC as the main event of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve 2017.
So Clemson wrecked Ohio State tonight and will face Alabama next week for the national championship. Pray the Tigers win, for the sake of our puppetmasters in Moscow—who, if Russian TV announcers are any indication, bleed orange.
What’s goin’ on down there?
You’ll never guess how it ends.
Sark takes over for Lane Kiffin in running Alabama’s offense next year, and I think he’ll fit in just fine.
The U.S. beat Canada 3-1 at the World Juniors today to take Group B, and in doing so earned the raising of the Stars And Stripes. Alas, Canada was unable to complete that task either—and in doing so provided us one final cap-off of what was a stellar 2016 for this country.
Thank you for your continued support of Deadspin. It has been a year, friends; we’re grateful that you were part of ours and will see you back here to start another one tomorrow.
A powerful Dremel, the best action camera, and TurboTax discounts lead off Saturday’s best deals.
A weak first half—particularly from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson—doomed Louisville to a 29-9 loss to LSU in the Citrus Bowl.
Duke’s last two non-conference games of the year should have been cupcakes. But the Blue Devils were all over the place and struggled against both Tennessee State and Elon, trailing in the second half in both games before getting their shit together and taking the two victories.
Derrius Guice made Louisville kicker Blanton Creque regret every part of this tackle attempt.
New Jersey Devils defenseman John Moore had to be stretchered off the ice after a hard hit into the boards from the Capitals’ Tom Wilson during Saturday’s game. A replay showed Moore’s head bouncing off the glass before he collapsed on the ice, where he lay for several minutes. Several of his teammates helped lift him…
To get pumped for this weekend’s season finale, the Buffalo Bills have released a nice little highlight video of the year. In more than a minute of footage featuring action from multiple players on both sides of the ball, there is not so much as a passing glance at quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
Advertisement
Last week, Deadspin released its favorite sports moments of the year. The collection is beautifully written and well-curated on the whole, but it has one glaring flaw—there are no baby races.
Have something you think we should know? Email us at tips@deadspin.com, or contact our writers directly, or use our SecureDrop system. You can also follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, or subscribe to our newsletter.
Amanda Nunes obliterated Ronda Rousey tonight, ending the former champ’s comeback attempt in a mere 48 seconds. Here’s how the fight looked through the lens of MMA’s best photojournalists:
Ronda Rousey’s comeback came to a grinding halt as reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes demolished the former champ in less than 50 seconds.
Have something you think we should know? Email us at tips@deadspin.com, call our confidential tips hotline at (347) 746-8471, or contact our writers directly, or use our SecureDrop system. You can also follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter!