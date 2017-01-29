The 1966 Pro Bowl Halftime Show Featured A Goose-Stepping Swastika Being Eaten By A Church

Judge Grants a Nationwide Stay Halting Part of Trump's Immigration Ban After ACLU Files Emergency Lawsuit

Anna Merlan
A federal judge in Brooklyn has granted a stay halting Donald Trump’s dangerous, xenophobic immigration ban, after the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Immigration Law Center sued on behalf of two men from Iraq who were detained at New York’s JFK Airport. The stay applies nationally. The ACLU and the…

