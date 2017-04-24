Last year, Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov made his young sons take part in staged MMA fights against other children their age. His sons fought against other 9-, 10-, and 11-year-olds is what resembled a full-on UFC event, which meant small gloves and no protective headgear. He caught heat from Russia’s most famous fighter as well as the rest of the fighting world for the gross spectacle.
