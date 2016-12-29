Keion Carpenter, a former defensive back for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons, died today afterSamer Kalaf38 minutes agoFiled to: deathsnflkeion carpenter11EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Kevin Rivoli/AP Keion Carpenter, a former defensive back for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons, died today after falling and hitting his head while on vacation, according to the Baltimore Sun. He was 39. [Baltimore Sun]Samer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply11 repliesLeave a reply