High school sophomore Francesca Belibi recently became the first women’s basketball player in ColoraPatrick RedfordToday 7:37pmFiled to: high school basketballmetapost164EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkHigh school sophomore Francesca Belibi recently became the first women’s basketball player in Colorado to dunk in-game, and ESPNW caught up with her about her extremely good dunk, which was the first she’s ever done in practice or anywhere. [ESPNW]Patrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply16 repliesLeave a reply