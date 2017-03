Just in time for this weekend’s loaded UFC 209 card, here’s the Bloody Elbow’s Karim Zidan with a pr

Photo: Michael Reeves/Getty

Just in time for this weekend’s loaded UFC 209 card, here’s the Bloody Elbow’s Karim Zidan with a profile of Dagestani superstar Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov.

Advertisement

[Bloody Elbow]