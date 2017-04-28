via Axeon

Chad Young was racing the Tour of the Gila with Axeon-Hagens Berman last Sunday when he fell on a descent while chasing back onto a breakaway. Young was airlifted out to a hospital in Tucson, Ariz., and his team announced that he had suffered a severe head injury. As of Tuesday, Young was in critical condition.

This morning, Axeon boss Axel Merckx announced that Young was not expected to recover:

“At this time, his family asks for privacy,” team manager Axel Merckx said. “We at Axeon Hagens Berman respect the family’s wishes and want them to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers during this devastating and difficult time.”

Young is 21 years old, and he has raced with Axeon for three years.