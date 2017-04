The niftiest goal of the weekend comes from Oscar Pérez, the 44-year-old goalkeeper of Liga MX’s Pachuca. With the club down by one in the final minute of stoppage time against Cruz Azul, it opted for all hands on deck for a corner kick and brought its keeper into the box. The decision worked, as Pérez lived up to his nickname of conejo by hopping up for a header that tied the match:

[h/t Steven]