The NBA held its draft lottery last night, and the Celtics and Lakers were the winners, taking the first two picks in the draft. Philadelphia, swapping with the stupid, stupid Kings, got the third pick.

But the real winners last night were a couple from Orlando that flew to Philadelphia for a Sixers podcast’s lottery party, then actually got engaged at the event.

To be fair, as part of this stunt they got a free ring from a Philly jeweler. A free ring is about the only reason you should do a sports-related proposal. So: Kudos to the happy couple! May your marriage last longer than Sam Hinkie’s tenure as Sixers general manager.