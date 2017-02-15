A rape accusation against former NHLer Mike Comrie is being investigated by the LAPD, according to TBarry PetcheskyToday 11:15amFiled to: mike comriepolice blotternhl192EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink A rape accusation against former NHLer Mike Comrie is being investigated by the LAPD, according to TMZ. Probably better known for having been married to Hilary Duff, Comrie played 13 years in the league. [TMZ]Barry Petcheskybarryp@deadspin.com@barryDeputy editor | DeadspinReply19 repliesLeave a reply