Photo credit: Dave Kohl/AP

With phone calls and meetings beginning informing some ESPN employees that they have been laid off, word will slowly trickle out all day long about who they are. There will be plenty of names you have heard of, as ESPN reorients their daily lineup of shows, and their online video and stories to match.

As ESPNers announce their layoffs, or they are reported, we will keep a running list here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NFL Reporter Ed Werder

Titans Reporter Paul Kuharsky

ESPN.com NHL Columnist Scott Burnside

Hockey Writer Joe McDonald

NHL Columnist Pierre LeBrun

College Basketball Reporter Dana O’Neil

ESPNU Anchor Brendan Fitzgerald

Soccer Writer Mike Goodman

Wisconsin And Big Ten Football Reporter Jesse Temple

Big Ten Football Reporter Austin Ward

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Karl Ravech, Ryen Russillo, and Hannah Storm will see their roles at the network “significantly reduced.” They also initially reported that SportsCenter anchor John Buccigross wouldn’t have his contract renewed, but have walked that reporting back.

Advertisement

Sponsored

This story is updating ...

Recommended Stories

ESPN Officially Announces Layoffs, Says Very Little Else
Here Come Big ESPN Layoffs 
ESPN Is Hemorrhaging Subscribers And Pretending It Doesn't Matter