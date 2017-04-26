As ESPNers announce their layoffs, or they are reported, we will keep a running list here.

Premier Boxing Champions Host Marysol Castro

Correspondent Reese Waters

SEC Reporter Greg Ostendorf

Golf Commentator Dottie Pepper

Legal Analyst Roger Cossack

SportsCenter Anchor Jaymee Sire

SportsCenter Anchor Chris Hassel

Predictive Analytics Expert Rufus Peabody

College Sports Reporter Chantel Jennings

New Orleans Pelicans Reporter Justin Verrier

Radio Host Robin Lundberg

NFL Analyst Ashley Fox

College Basketball Analyst Len Elmore

Houston Rockets Reporter Calvin Watkins

ESPNW and ESPN Chicago Columnist Melissa Isaacson

SportsCenter Anchor Jay Crawford

NBA Reporter Ethan Sherwood Strauss

Pac 12 Reporter Ted Miller

NFL Analyst Trent Dilfer

Big Ten Reporter Brian Bennett

MLB Writer Jayson Stark

SEC Football Reporter David Ching

ESPNW Reporter Jane McManus

Big 12 Reporter Max Olson

Dodgers Reporter Doug Padilla

Columnist Johnette Howard

Radio Host Danny Kanell

College Basketball Reporter C.L. Brown

SEC Recruiting Analyst Derek Tyson

ESPN Dallas Columnist Jean-Jacques Taylor

College Basketball Writer Eamonn Brennan

College Football Recruiting Reporter Jeremy Crabtree

College Football Reporter Brett McMurphy

Baseball Reporter Mark Saxon

MLB Analyst Jim Bowden

Big Ten Football Reporter Austin Ward

Wisconsin and Big Ten Football Reporter Jesse Temple

Soccer Writer Mike Goodman

ESPNU Anchor Brendan Fitzgerald

College Basketball Reporter Dana O’Neil

NHL Columnist Pierre LeBrun

Hockey Writer Joe McDonald

NHL Columnist Scott Burnside

NFL Reporter Ed Werder

Titans Reporter Paul Kuharsky



Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Karl Ravech, Ryen Russillo, and Hannah Storm will see their roles “significantly reduced.” THR originally reported that ESPN would allow SportsCenter anchor John Buccigross’s contract to expire, but has since walked that back.

Twenty of the 100 or so layoffs are of Bristol-based employees.