The professional MMA world will soon be blessed with a second Northcutt.



According to a report from MMA Fighting, Colbey Northcutt is the 24-year-old sister of Texas-based UFC fighter/cartoon dog Sage Northcutt, and she’ll be fighting in June with the Legacy Fighting Alliance. Her opponent hasn’t been announced yet. Northcutt amassed a 4-1 amateur record before she took time off to go to college.

If two Northcutts isn’t enough, you’re in luck. The youngest Northcutt, Shaun, is lurking on the periphery.

Lotsa Northcutts.