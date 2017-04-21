Image: YouTube

The professional MMA world will soon be blessed with a second Northcutt.

Advertisement

According to a report from MMA Fighting, Colbey Northcutt is the 24-year-old sister of Texas-based UFC fighter/cartoon dog Sage Northcutt, and she’ll be fighting in June with the Legacy Fighting Alliance. Her opponent hasn’t been announced yet. Northcutt amassed a 4-1 amateur record before she took time off to go to college.

If two Northcutts isn’t enough, you’re in luck. The youngest Northcutt, Shaun, is lurking on the periphery.

Lotsa Northcutts.

Recommended Stories

Sage Northcutt Tries Out Shit Talking, Enjoys It
Meet Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt On Trash Talk: "No Sir... I Would Never Be Out There Cussing"