The Deadspin staff convened in our staff chatroom last night to discuss and coordinate our coverage of Super Bowl 51 while we all watched it from our various homes and/or Super Bowl parties. As the game unfolded, staffers suggested various headlines for our postgame story; I’ve compiled them into a grimly illuminating timeline below.

8:53 PM: “A Children’s Treasury Of Sad Patriots”

10:01 PM: “Patriots Lose Greatest Super Bowl Ever Played In Humiliating Fashion”

10:19 PM: “Patriots Stage Greatest-Ever Super Bowl Comeback In Proof This Is The Darkest Timeline”

10:20 PM: “Tom Brady Seals Status As Greatest Player To Ever Live As Nation Mourns”

10:20 PM: “Tom Brady And Bill Belichick Kick America In The Crotch”

10:21 PM: “Patriots Erase 25-Point Deficit, Defeat Hope”

10:22 PM: “Tom Brady Pisses In America’s Wounds”

10:23 PM: “Patriots Turn Biggest-Ever Super Bowl Comeback Into Grinding Hopeless Win”

10:23 PM: “Tom Brady Joylessly Pisses In America’s Wounds With Blank Expression In Dead Eyes”

10:24 PM: “Dead-Eyed Tom Brady Takes Joyless Piss In America’s Wounds”

10:24 PM: “Patriots Complete Unprecedented, Joyless Comeback”

10:25 PM: “Golden State Warriors Off Hook”

10:25 PM: “Golden State Warriors Blow 25-Point Super Bowl Lead”

10:26 PM: “America Was A Lie”

10:31 PM: “Patriots Rally To Deny Falcons’ 25-Point Lead, God’s Existence”

10:33 PM: “Tom Brady Seals Status As Greatest Player Ever As Nation Mourns”