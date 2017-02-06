Photo credit: David J. Phillip/AP

The Deadspin staff convened in our staff chatroom last night to discuss and coordinate our coverage of Super Bowl 51 while we all watched it from our various homes and/or Super Bowl parties. As the game unfolded, staffers suggested various headlines for our postgame story; I’ve compiled them into a grimly illuminating timeline below.

Advertisement

8:53 PM: “A Children’s Treasury Of Sad Patriots”
10:01 PM: “Patriots Lose Greatest Super Bowl Ever Played In Humiliating Fashion”
10:19 PM: “Patriots Stage Greatest-Ever Super Bowl Comeback In Proof This Is The Darkest Timeline”
10:20 PM: “Tom Brady Seals Status As Greatest Player To Ever Live As Nation Mourns”
10:20 PM: “Tom Brady And Bill Belichick Kick America In The Crotch”
10:21 PM: “Patriots Erase 25-Point Deficit, Defeat Hope”
10:22 PM: “Tom Brady Pisses In America’s Wounds”
10:23 PM: “Patriots Turn Biggest-Ever Super Bowl Comeback Into Grinding Hopeless Win”
10:23 PM: “Tom Brady Joylessly Pisses In America’s Wounds With Blank Expression In Dead Eyes”
10:24 PM: “Dead-Eyed Tom Brady Takes Joyless Piss In America’s Wounds”
10:24 PM: “Patriots Complete Unprecedented, Joyless Comeback”
10:25 PM: “Golden State Warriors Off Hook”
10:25 PM: “Golden State Warriors Blow 25-Point Super Bowl Lead”
10:26 PM: “America Was A Lie”
10:31 PM: “Patriots Rally To Deny Falcons’ 25-Point Lead, God’s Existence”
10:33 PM: “Tom Brady Seals Status As Greatest Player Ever As Nation Mourns

More Super Bowl 51 coverage:

What The Hell Was Kyle Shanahan Thinking?
James White's Super Bowl-Winning Touchdown, As Heard On Patriots & Falcons Radio And Around The World
Tom Brady Seals Status As Greatest Player Ever As Nation Mourns
Julian Edelman Caught That Somehow
David Ortiz Was Super Pumped About The Patriots' Win
I Wonder What These Two Are Saying To One Another
All The Falcons Had To Do Was Not Lose 23 Yards
Let's Enjoy The Play That Left Tom Brady In The Dust
Donald Trump Praises Tom Brady, Vladimir Putin In Batshit Super Bowl Interview