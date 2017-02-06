A Timeline Of Proposed Super Bowl 51 Headlines From Last NightAlbert BurnekoToday 10:47amFiled to: super bowl lisuper bowl 51nflfootballnew england patriotstom bradyslack law482EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: David J. Phillip/AP The Deadspin staff convened in our staff chatroom last night to discuss and coordinate our coverage of Super Bowl 51 while we all watched it from our various homes and/or Super Bowl parties. As the game unfolded, staffers suggested various headlines for our postgame story; I’ve compiled them into a grimly illuminating timeline below. Advertisement 8:53 PM: “A Children’s Treasury Of Sad Patriots”10:01 PM: “Patriots Lose Greatest Super Bowl Ever Played In Humiliating Fashion”10:19 PM: “Patriots Stage Greatest-Ever Super Bowl Comeback In Proof This Is The Darkest Timeline”10:20 PM: “Tom Brady Seals Status As Greatest Player To Ever Live As Nation Mourns”10:20 PM: “Tom Brady And Bill Belichick Kick America In The Crotch”10:21 PM: “Patriots Erase 25-Point Deficit, Defeat Hope”10:22 PM: “Tom Brady Pisses In America’s Wounds”10:23 PM: “Patriots Turn Biggest-Ever Super Bowl Comeback Into Grinding Hopeless Win”10:23 PM: “Tom Brady Joylessly Pisses In America’s Wounds With Blank Expression In Dead Eyes”10:24 PM: “Dead-Eyed Tom Brady Takes Joyless Piss In America’s Wounds”10:24 PM: “Patriots Complete Unprecedented, Joyless Comeback”10:25 PM: “Golden State Warriors Off Hook”10:25 PM: “Golden State Warriors Blow 25-Point Super Bowl Lead”10:26 PM: “America Was A Lie”10:31 PM: “Patriots Rally To Deny Falcons’ 25-Point Lead, God’s Existence”10:33 PM: “Tom Brady Seals Status As Greatest Player Ever As Nation Mourns”More Super Bowl 51 coverage:What The Hell Was Kyle Shanahan Thinking?James White's Super Bowl-Winning Touchdown, As Heard On Patriots & Falcons Radio And Around The WorldTom Brady Seals Status As Greatest Player Ever As Nation MournsJulian Edelman Caught That SomehowDavid Ortiz Was Super Pumped About The Patriots' WinI Wonder What These Two Are Saying To One AnotherAll The Falcons Had To Do Was Not Lose 23 YardsLet's Enjoy The Play That Left Tom Brady In The DustDonald Trump Praises Tom Brady, Vladimir Putin In Batshit Super Bowl InterviewAlbert Burnekoalbert.burneko@deadspin.com@albertburnekoWriter at Deadspin.Reply48 repliesLeave a reply