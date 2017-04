Image via NBA

Earlier this week, the Magic found themselves in the awkward position of reassuring Aaron Gordon that the whiteboard-fueled rumors about trading him definitely weren’t true, no way. Tonight, Gordon tried to make a case for sticking around by literally jumping out of his shoe to turn this slick Elfrid Payton alley-oop pass into a hellacious dunk:



Gordon retrieved his shoe, and the Magic beat the Nets by a score of 115-107.