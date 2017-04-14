A Boston jury has acquitted former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez of double homicide charges stemming from a 2012 incident outside of a Boston nightclub.



Hernandez was charged with the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. The prosecution alleged that Hernandez shot de Abreu and Furtado to death after de Abreu had spilled a drink on him in a club. Prosecutors claimed that Hernandez and and Alexander Bradley, who testified against Hernandez during the trial, followed de Abreu and Furtado by car, at which point Hernandez fired a .38 handgun into a car that de Abreu, Furtado, and three other people were in. Today, the jury found Hernandez not guilty of those charges.

Hernandez was also acquitted of five other charges:

Three counts of armed assault with intent to murder—one count for each of the three passengers in the BMW who were not murdered with de Abreu and Furtado.



One count of assault and battery by means of a deadly weapon.



One witness intimidation charge relating to an incident in which he allegedly shot Bradley.



Hernandez was found guilty of one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Hernandez is currently serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.