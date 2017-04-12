The Yankees’ new right fielder, Aaron Judge, is both very large and very strong. He proved the second half of that description true during today’s game against the Rays, in which he cracked a long roundtripper and nearly took Jumbo Diaz’s head off.



In the bottom of the sixth, Judge lined a ball back up the middle that was clocked at 116.5 mph off the bat. Look at how close it came to nailing Diaz right in the noggin:

I probably would have just walked off the mound and vowed to never throw another pitch in my life if that had been me.

h/t Jordan