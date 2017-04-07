People magazine is reporting that everyone’s favorite sports couple (non-Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari division) has officially broken up. After three years of dating, Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn are calling it quits.



From People:

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source close to the situation confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The source says the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Munn and Rodgers’s relationship became of interest to sports fans mostly because members of the media insisted on having bad takes about it. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky caught a lot of shit, some of it from Munn herself, for speculating that some of Rodgers’s on-field struggles had something to do with Munn.

And then there were reports that Munn had something to do with Rodgers’s estrangement from his family. That theory never seemed to hold much water, though, as attempts by Rodgers’s brothers to piggy-back off his fame have always seemed like a much more likely culprit.

Anyway, we’ll miss seeing Rodgers occasionally acting like a doofus on Munn’s Instagram account. At least we still have Cutler and Cavallari.

