After the Orioles beat the Red Sox in Boston tonight, Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said that some Red Sox fans spent the game pelting him with racist insults. As Jones told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, he’s dealt with racism from Red Sox fans before, but tonight was the worst such experience of his career:

“A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me,’’ Jones said, “I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome.’’ [...] “It’s unfortunate. The best thing about myself is that I continue to move on, and still play the game hard. Let people be who they are. Let them show their true colors.’’



Jones said that he heard up to 60 fans were ejected from tonight’s game, including the peanut thrower. He called for even harsher punishment for fans who throw objects at players:

“It’s pathetic,’’ he said. “It’s called a coward. What they need to do is that instead of kicking them out of the stadium, they need to fine them 10 grand, 20 grand, 30 grand. Something that really hurts somebody. Make them pay in full. And if they don’t, take it out of their check. That’s how you hurt somebody. You suspend them from the stadium, what does that mean? It’s a slap on the wrist. That guy needs to be confronted, and he needs to pay for what he’s done. At the end of the day, when you throw an object onto the field of play, the player has no idea what it is. What if something hit me right in the eye and I can’t play baseball anymore. Then what? I just wear it? No.”

Jones has addressed rude comments made by Red Sox fans before, and he also had a front row seat to the Great Canadian Beer Throwing Controversy of 2016. He is, unfortunately, used to dealing with asshole fans. The Orioles have three more games in a row in Boston, and all three of them are night games. Hopefully the Red Sox can keep their more abusive fans in check.

