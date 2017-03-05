Photo Credit: Charles Krupa/AP

Time for another entry in the seemingly endless litany of stories proving the true toughness of hockey players, folks. Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid has been cleared to play tomorrow after taking a teammate’s skate right to the neck yesterday, which required something in the neighborhood of 25 stitches to fix:

Per McQuaid, it was no big deal. As he told ESPN: “Initially, when I didn’t see any blood, I figured that I was okay.... I don’t think many guys saw it on the ice. Once I got to the bench, Colin Miller at first was like, ‘Oh, you’re okay.’ Then, ‘No, actually, you’re cut. You might want to have it looked at.’”

He took Miller’s advice and did, indeed, have someone look at the wound that had resulted from a blade coming in direct contact with his neck. McQuaid sat out practice today but will be ready to play against Ottawa on Monday (albeit potentially with protective neck equipment).