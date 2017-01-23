Adam "Pacman" Jones To Police: "Suck My Dick"Samer KalafToday 6:43pmFiled to: cincinnati bengalsadam jonespacman jonesnflpolice blotter365EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested on Jan. 3 in Cincinnati and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and obstructing official business, as well as harassment with a bodily substance after he allegedly spit on a nurse at the jail. Today, TMZ published video footage of Jones while he was in the back of the police car. After asking for and hearing his charges, the NFL player tells police, “Suck my dick, how about that?” Advertisement The two-minute clip shows Jones yelling at the police transporting him. “You a bitch-ass nigga, I hope you die tomorrow,” Jones says. He implores the cop to “open the window, so we can get it on camera.” Jones also asks one policeman for his name, then says, “Bitch, you gonna be outta a job tomorrow. Fuck-ass nigga.”Jones will be back in court on Feb. 10. Advertisement [TMZ]Recommended StoriesBengals' Adam "Pacman" Jones Arrested, Charged With AssaultTerrelle Pryor On Adam Jones Calling Him Garbage: "It Was An Accurate Statement"Pacman Jones On Terrelle Pryor: "Pryor Suck"Samer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply36 repliesLeave a reply