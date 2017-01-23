Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested on Jan. 3 in Cincinnati and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and obstructing official business, as well as harassment with a bodily substance after he allegedly spit on a nurse at the jail. Today, TMZ published video footage of Jones while he was in the back of the police car. After asking for and hearing his charges, the NFL player tells police, “Suck my dick, how about that?”



The two-minute clip shows Jones yelling at the police transporting him. “You a bitch-ass nigga, I hope you die tomorrow,” Jones says. He implores the cop to “open the window, so we can get it on camera.” Jones also asks one policeman for his name, then says, “Bitch, you gonna be outta a job tomorrow. Fuck-ass nigga.”

Jones will be back in court on Feb. 10.

