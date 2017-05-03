ESPN laid off 100 employees last week, mostly on-air personnel and online reporters. At least six of those let go reported on the NBA: Henry Abbott, Marc Stein, Chad Ford, Ethan Sherwood Strauss, Justin Verrier, and Calvin Watkins. But while no area of ESPN’s coverage was spared from the bloodbath, the gutting of ESPN’s NBA coverage was different, and has left many of ESPN’s NBA reporters scared, confused, and enraged at their bosses.
Three months ago Deadspin reported that NBA scoopmaster Adrian Wojnarowski was close to joining ESPN. Multiple other publications have confirmed that the deal has been finalized, and that he will join ESPN sometime around July 1, after the NBA draft.