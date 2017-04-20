Photo Credit: Isaac Brekken/AP

Boxer Adrien Broner was arrested today in Kentucky on an open warrant from a failure to appear in court for a public intoxication charge from 2014. The arrest came after he was pulled over early this morning in an SUV “covered in bullet holes,” according to the police dispatch log.

Advertisement

Broner’s car was shot at last night in Cincinnati, according to Cincinnati Police Department spokesman Steve Saunders. (Local news has reported that the shooting stemmed from a bar fight.) The dispatch log shows that one witness claimed hearing at least 15 shots, saying that “two vehicles fired shots at each other” and the boxer’s white SUV was one of them.

After the shooting, Broner then began driving to Kentucky. He was pulled over in the town of Covington when police noticed the bullet holes on his car, and he was booked in jail on the open warrant from his previous arrest in the county. He was released this morning.

Advertisement

Saunders said that Broner is not cooperating with Cincinnati Police on their felonious assault investigation of the shooting.