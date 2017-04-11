A small gray cat somehow managed to invade the Marlins’ outfield tonight in the top of the sixth inning. The game against the Atlanta Braves was briefly delayed as the kitty slunk around the base of the wall, scaled it like a ninja, and posted up on the eyesore that is the Marlins’ home-run statue.

It looked like an attendant had caught the cat, but it escaped.

Apparently the cat is stuck and hasn’t moved for some time, prompting some morbid speculation. Marlins Park tweeted an update:

We’ll update this post when more information about the cat becomes available.