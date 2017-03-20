Photo: Rob Carr/Getty

The AFC East has officially been put on notice. Josh McCown’s most relevant Jets-adjacent career highlight will no longer be getting owned while diving for the end zone two years ago, as he signed a one-year deal with the team today.

The Jets announced the deal this evening, and the team will reportedly pay McCown $6 million next year. Career backup Chase Daniel visited today, but they were apparently more enamored with McCown’s talents. They missed out on overpaying for Mike Glennon and Brian Hoyer, and apparently were unprepared to commit to Jay Cutler.

McCown will be 38 this summer, and the Jets will be his tenth NFL team. He’ll join a quarterback corps that includes unproven youngsters Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg. McCown will probably start the season for the Jets, and at least one of Hackenberg or Petty should see the field at some point this year because the Jets will be bad. They could always choose a quarterback with the sixth pick in the upcoming draft, but the addition of McCown is just the latest indicator they plan to punt on this season, with an eye on maybe drafting their franchise QB in 2018. Look out, AFC East.