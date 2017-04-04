Photo: Carlos Osorio/AP

A week ago, the participation of the U.S. women’s hockey team in the IIHF World Championship was uncertain, as they were struggling through contract negotiations with USA Hockey in hopes of ensuring equitable pay and treatment. But two days before the tournament started, the sides reached an agreement. Now, after winning their final preliminary round match over Finland 5-3, they’ve earned the top seed, a bye, and are into Thursday’s semifinals, where they’ll play Germany or Russia.



The U.S. outshot Finland 40-24 and scored on three of their eight power plays. The full highlights are here (Hannah Brandt’s nifty go-ahead goal in the third period is at 4:17).

Last week, the U.S. beat Canada 2-0 and Russia 7-0. The team has won the tournament seven times, including the past two years.