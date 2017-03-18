After Jim Boeheim Complains About NCAA Tournament Snub, Syracuse Loses In Second Round Of NITEmma BaccellieriToday 1:28pmFiled to: Jim BoeheimSyracuse OrangeCollege BasketballNCAA Tournamentnit238EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Nick Lisi/AP Here is Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim a week ago, after the team was (very reasonably) left out of the NCAA Tournament bracket:“We had three monster wins... Only thing [the committee] talked about was our bad losses. We went out and played teams. I don’t know if everyone did that.” Here is Syracuse today, playing five-seed Ole Miss at home in the Carrier Dome during the second round of the NIT: So it goes.Recommended StoriesJim Boeheim Says Selection Committee Paid Too Much Attention To Syracuse's LossesJim Boeheim Is The NCAA’s Favorite Kind Of ShitbagDick Vitale Delivers Ridiculous Rant Defending Jim BoeheimReply23 repliesLeave a reply