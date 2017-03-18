Photo Credit: Nick Lisi/AP

Here is Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim a week ago, after the team was (very reasonably) left out of the NCAA Tournament bracket:

“We had three monster wins... Only thing [the committee] talked about was our bad losses. We went out and played teams. I don’t know if everyone did that.”

Here is Syracuse today, playing five-seed Ole Miss at home in the Carrier Dome during the second round of the NIT:

So it goes.