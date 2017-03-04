Photo Credit: Butch Dill/AP

Alabama’s Reuben Foster—the top linebacker in this year’s draft—has been sent home from the NFL combine after getting in a “heated altercation” with a hospital worker, according to ESPN.

Foster was reportedly waiting for a combine pre-exam for “an extended period” when he went got frustrated and put himself face-to-face with a hospital employee who wasn’t interested in playing his game. From Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko:

An NFL spokesman told ESPN that Foster was sent home for “personal reasons” and did not elaborate. He would have had team interviews last night and psychological testing today, but Foster was put on a plane back to Tuscaloosa and none of that is happening now. (He was already scheduled to sit out the on-field workout portion of the combine due to a rotator cuff injury, which he recently had surgery to repair and should be fully healed before training camps begin.)

A top inside linebacker and top-10 overall pick on several draft boards, this probably is not going to play especially well for Foster.

