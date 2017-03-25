Photo Credit: Mike Palazzotto/ANZA via AP

The Albanian soccer federation has denounced a group of fans who threw flares and smoke bombs during yesterday’s World Cup qualifying match against Italy, suspending play for several minutes. The match was stopped for nine minutes in the second half and both teams were sent off as one end of the pitch filled with smoke:

The group responsible for the flares reportedly goes by “Ilyrian Elite” and was called out by name in today’s comment from the Albanian soccer federation: “Such totally extremist actions from the grouping Illyrian Elite have nothing to do with the excellent Albanian fans,” the statement reads as obtained by the Associated Press.

After play resumed without further incident, Italy went on to win 2-0.