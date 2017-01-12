Everything about Alexander Ovechkin’s 1,000th career point was fitting: that it came on a goal, that it happened just 35 seconds in the game, and that he went back out and scored another one later on.

Ovechkin become the second-fastest active NHL player (after Jaromir Jagr) to reach 1,000 points, doing it in 880 games, and only the 37th player ever to do it with one team. With 546 goals—29th all-time—Ovechkin has put up some just plain silly stats in a lower-scoring era. Here’s some great stuff from NHL.com:

Despite making his NHL debut in 2005-06, Ovechkin leads all players in power-play points since 2003-04, goals since 2000-01, game-winning goals since 1999-00, shots since 1998-99, power-play goals since 1997-98, hat tricks since 1996-97 (16), multi-goal games since 1995-96 and overtime goals since 1993-94.

Ovechkin scored again on the power-play later in the game, a Capitals 5-2 win over Pittsburgh. Washington has won seven in a row and moves into second in the Metro, which boasts four of the league’s six top teams in the standings.