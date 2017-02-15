Alexis Sánchez Does Two Bad Things, Saves Self By Doing Good ThingBilly HaisleyToday 3:38pmFiled to: golazoshighlight reelalexis sanchezarsenalbayern munichsoccerscreamerchampions league261EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Arsenal’s Alexis Sánchez had a chance to level up the game against Bayern Munich with a penalty. He took a bad one, and it was saved. Oops! Thankfully, the ball bounced kindly into his path for an easy rebound. Only he botched that with a whiffed shot. Oops again! The soccer gods smiled on Alexis, though, and gave the Chilean a third chance with another rebound. That one he managed to turn in:Pretty good game so far.Billy Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply26 repliesLeave a reply