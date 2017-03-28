Alexis Sánchez Steps Up And Bashes In A Perfect Free KickPatrick RedfordToday 6:29pmFiled to: highlight reelgolazosscreamersocceralexis sanchezchile2EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkChile need to beat Venezuela today to keep pace in CONMEBOL’s final 2018 World Cup qualifying round and they got off to a perfect start this afternoon, scoring three times in the first 22 minutes. Alexis Sánchez hadn’t had a great weekend leading up to the game (he got popped for a speeding ticket) but he erased memory of that with this drop-dead gorgeous free kick.I’m not sure he could have placed that much better. Sánchez then buried Venezuela a little further when he scored again 19 minutes later.Recommended StoriesAlexis Sánchez Is Almost Certainly Gone, Because Arsenal Are A JokeAlexis Sanchez Looks Like An Adorable Little Baby In His License PhotoFed-Up Chileans Organize March To Convince Alexis Sánchez To Leave ArsenalPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply2 repliesLeave a reply