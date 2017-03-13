Early on in this video, you’ll think you have some understanding of just how insane the action got during Sunday’s Gama-Brasiliense soccer match in Brazil. But then you’ll get to the part where a few fans take a break from a punchy tug-of-war to strip another fan of all his clothes, save his underwear, while kicking and stomping him in the process, and you’ll realize that no, things got even wilder than you thought they could.

Advertisement

[ESPN FC]