The Michigan men’s basketball team kicked off their road to the Big Ten tournament with some scary-as-hell plane trouble this afternoon. While attempting to take off from an airport in Ypsilanti amidst heavy winds, the pilot decided not to leave the ground. Instead, they slammed on the brakes and the plane skidded off the runway, suffering “extensive damage.” Despite the nightmare scenario, everyone ended up okay.

It’s fortuitous that this wasn’t a water-adjacent airport, because there’s not any land past the runways at airports like SFO or LaGuardia.

The team released the following statement:

The Michigan men’s basketball team plane was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon. After attempting to take off in high winds, takeoff was aborted and, after strong braking, the plane slide off the runway. The plane sustained extensive damage but everyone on board was safely evacuated and is safe. The team is making alternate travel plans.

Michigan is scheduled to play Illinois on Thursday at noon, and according to MLive’s Brandon Quinn, they’re likely going to fly out tomorrow morning. Let’s hope that one goes better.