The New York Daily News is reporting that Mets third baseman Jose Reyes has been sued by a woman named Christina Sanchez, who is seeking an increase in child-support payments from Reyes.



In an interview with the Daily News, Sanchez claims that she had a six-year affair with Reyes and that he is the father of her seven-year-old daughter, whom she says Reyes abandoned. Sanchez told the Daily News that she and her daughter were Reyes’s “road family,” and that she didn’t know he was married when they started dating.

According to Sanchez, she was romantically linked to Reyes before he got married and didn’t know she was the proverbial other woman until she read about the wedding in the papers. But even after she found out, Sanchez claims she continued the relationship until late 2015, which is also when Reyes was arrested for domestic abuse against Ramirez. Whether or not Reyes’ wife knew about the affair, she doesn’t know.

In 2015, Reyes was arrested after allegedly grabbing his wife by the throat and shoving her into a glass door. The charges were eventually dropped after Reyes’s wife stopped cooperating with prosecutors.

