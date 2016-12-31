Amanda Nunes's Destruction Of Ronda Rousey, In PhotosTimothy BurkeToday 1:15amFiled to: ufcamanda nunesronda rouseyufc 207knockoutsshots914EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: John Locher/Associated Press Amanda Nunes obliterated Ronda Rousey tonight, ending the former champ’s comeback attempt in a mere 48 seconds. Here’s how the fight looked through the lens of MMA’s best photojournalists: Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images Photo credit: John Locher/Associated Press Photo credit: John Locher/Associated Press Photo credit: John Locher/Associated Press Recommended Stories Mike Pyle Had A Bad Night Amanda Nunes Annihilates Ronda RouseyNate Diaz Figures The UFC Should Pay Him $20 Million To FightTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply91 repliesLeave a reply