Photo credit: John Locher/Associated Press

Amanda Nunes obliterated Ronda Rousey tonight, ending the former champ’s comeback attempt in a mere 48 seconds. Here’s how the fight looked through the lens of MMA’s best photojournalists:

Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo credit: John Locher/Associated Press

Photo credit: John Locher/Associated Press