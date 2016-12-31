Photo credit: John Locher/Associated Press

Amanda Nunes obliterated Ronda Rousey tonight, ending the former champ’s comeback attempt in a mere 48 seconds. Here’s how the fight looked through the lens of MMA’s best photojournalists:

Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Photo credit: John Locher/Associated Press
Photo credit: John Locher/Associated Press
Photo credit: John Locher/Associated Press

