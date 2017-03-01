Amar'e Stoudemire Gets Homophobic When Asked About Playing With A Gay TeammateTom Ley26 minutes agoFiled to: athlete meltdownshomophobiaamar'e stoudemirenbabasketball32EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Joe Skipper/AP Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire is currently playing ball in Israel, for a team he co-owns. He was recently included in a series of brief interviews conducted by Walla Sport, in which players from around the Israeli league were asked how they would feel about having a gay teammate.Stoudemire’s answer: “I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner, and drive—take a different route to the gym.” Advertisement The interviewer then asked Stoudemire if he was joking, and he failed to accept the lifeline. “I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke,” he said.Recommended StoriesAmar'e Stoudemire Gave The Ref His Glasses So He Could See BetterAmar'e Stoudemire Doesn't Think Carmelo Anthony Has Handled This Knicks Thing Very WellWhat The Hell Is Amar'e Stoudemire Doing?Tom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply32 repliesLeave a reply