Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire is currently playing ball in Israel, for a team he co-owns. He was recently included in a series of brief interviews conducted by Walla Sport, in which players from around the Israeli league were asked how they would feel about having a gay teammate.

Stoudemire’s answer: “I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner, and drive—take a different route to the gym.”

The interviewer then asked Stoudemire if he was joking, and he failed to accept the lifeline. “I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke,” he said.

