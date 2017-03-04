American Cup Interrupted By Injury To Dutch GroinEmma BaccellieriToday 1:57pmFiled to: gymnasticsamerican cupbart deurlooouch132EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Bart Deurloo of the Netherlands had a painful interruption to his pommel horse routine at today’s American Cup—coming down hard on the corner of the horse, groin-first. After taking a moment to regroup, Deurloo followed the instruction of everyone’s favorite equine idiom and got back on the horse to try again.Recommended StoriesReport: Court Records Show How Little USA Gymnastics Did To Stop Sexual AbuseFor 20 Years, Gymnasts Said Their Doctor Was Sexually Abusing Them—And Nothing HappenedPolice: 81 Have Accused Doctor To Olympic Gymnasts Of Sexual AssaultReply13 repliesLeave a reply