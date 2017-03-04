Bart Deurloo of the Netherlands had a painful interruption to his pommel horse routine at today’s American Cup—coming down hard on the corner of the horse, groin-first.

After taking a moment to regroup, Deurloo followed the instruction of everyone’s favorite equine idiom and got back on the horse to try again.

Recommended Stories

Report: Court Records Show How Little USA Gymnastics Did To Stop Sexual Abuse
For 20 Years, Gymnasts Said Their Doctor Was Sexually Abusing Them—And Nothing Happened
Police: 81 Have Accused Doctor To Olympic Gymnasts Of Sexual Assault