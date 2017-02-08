Adam Lallama. Adam Lallama. A llama, with Adam Lallana’s face. I’m almost tearing up over the beauty of it all.

The backstory here, as our tattooed American Reds fan Andreah De La Hoz explained to Sky Sports, is that De La Hoz had a friend whom she converted into rooting for Liverpool. Lallana was this friend of De La Hoz’s favorite player. De La Hoz, being the cheeky genius she has demonstrated herself to be, came up with the nickname Adam Lallama to tease the friend.



This friend of De La Hoz’s has since died, and De La Hoz got the enormous image of a shining-eyed Lallana with his face transposed onto the head of a llama tattoed on her thigh in commemoration. And what a tattoo it turned out to be.

