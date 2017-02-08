American Liverpool Fan's Adam Lallama Tattoo Is Dumb And Amazing At The Same TimeBilly HaisleyToday 1:31pmFiled to: good fansfansliverpooleplpremier leaguetattoossoccerscreameradam lallana285EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkAdam Lallama. Adam Lallama. A llama, with Adam Lallana’s face. I’m almost tearing up over the beauty of it all.The backstory here, as our tattooed American Reds fan Andreah De La Hoz explained to Sky Sports, is that De La Hoz had a friend whom she converted into rooting for Liverpool. Lallana was this friend of De La Hoz’s favorite player. De La Hoz, being the cheeky genius she has demonstrated herself to be, came up with the nickname Adam Lallama to tease the friend. Advertisement Advertisement This friend of De La Hoz’s has since died, and De La Hoz got the enormous image of a shining-eyed Lallana with his face transposed onto the head of a llama tattoed on her thigh in commemoration. And what a tattoo it turned out to be.[Empire of the Kop | Sky Sports]Recommended StoriesLiverpool Are A Tank, And Adam Lallana Is The EngineLiverpool Are Running RiotDaniel Sturridge Stars In Hilarious Liverpool Rap Trivia VideoBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply28 repliesLeave a reply