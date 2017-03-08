American Wonderteen Christian Pulisic Stomped All Over BenficaKevin Draper57 minutes agoFiled to: christian pulisicborussia dortmundbenficachampions leaguesoccerscreamerusmnt286EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Michael Probst/AP Borussia Dortmund lost 1-0 to Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal two weeks ago, necessitating a strong performance today in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie to advance. They needn’t worry, because the wonderteen was there. Advertisement Dortmund scored the leveler in just the fourth minute, on a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang header. He was assisted by 18-year-old American attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic, who flicked a corner to the unmarked Aubameyang on the far post.Dortmund relentlessly attacked for the rest of the half—Pulisic wasn’t far off from setting up two more goals—but couldn’t convert. So in the second half Pulisic decided to do it himself, scoring the goal that would ultimately see Dortmund through to the quarterfinals with a lovely chip over Benfica keeper Ederson.Starting for an injured Marco Reus, preferred to André Schürrle and Shinji Kagawa, and playing in the biggest match of his life, Pulisic submitted the best performance of his life. Alongside Aubameyang he was a step or two better than every other player on the pitch, and his goal made him just the seventh American to ever score in the Champions League (and I believe the first-ever to score in the knockout rounds, but don’t quote me).We said it back in September, but it bares repeating. Christian Pulisic isn’t the future. For both Borussia Dortmund and the United States Men’s National Team, he is the immediate present. Advertisement Advertisement [FS2]Correction: This post originally stated that Pulisic assisted Aubameyang’s third goal. It was actually the very similar looking (to the point of confusing the Fox announces) Eric Durm. Recommended StoriesBorussia Dortmund Will Soon Be So Damn GoodBarcelona Are Reportedly Hot For Christian PulisicAmerica's Beautiful Wonderteen, Christian Pulisic, Just Ran Through Real MadridChristian Pulisic Is Too Good To Be UnderhypedChristian Pulisic Is Already HereChristian Pulisic Scores First Bundesliga GoalKevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply28 repliesLeave a reply