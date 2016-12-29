Andre Iguodala Passes The Ball Between His Legs And Behind His Back For No Good ReasonHannah KeyserToday 1:26amFiled to: Andre IguodalaGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketball81EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screengrab via ESPN Not only was the Globetrotting flair on this pass completely unnecessary to transport the basketball from his hands to Shaun Livingston’s, it didn’t even count since there had already been a whistle on the play.The Golden State basketball boys have fun.Hannah Keyserhannah@deadspin.com@hannahrkeyserStaff writerReply8 repliesLeave a reply