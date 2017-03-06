Have you heard the news? The news is that Andrew Bogut signed with the Cavs.

The other news is that his Cavs debut lasted all of one minute before he had to be carried off the floor after banging knees with Okaro White when he was trying to close him out on the perimeter.



The Cavs announced that he’d miss the rest of the game and get his leg X-rayed, then shortly after that, they said that he’d fractured his left tibia and will be out indefinitely.