"Andrew Wiggins Can Fly!"Patrick Redford10 minutes agoFiled to: dunkshighlight reelMinnesota Timberwolvesnbaandrew wiggins41EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink I mean, not wrong.Recommended StoriesGiannis Antetokounmpo From A Mile AwayMalcolm Brogdon, The NBA's Second-Best Rookie, Has A Habit Of Dunking On PeopleVicious Dunk Brings Down The House, Sends Coaches ScramblingPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply4 repliesLeave a reply