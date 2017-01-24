Andrew Wiggins Extinguished The Suns At The BuzzerPatrick RedfordYesterday 11:59pmFiled to: nbaMinnesota Timberwolvesandrew wigginsbuzzer-beaters163EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Matt York/AP The Wolves are bad this year and the Suns are also bad this year, but when the Wolves played the Suns tonight, the game was ... good? Advertisement Young firethrower Devin Booker had himself a nice run in the fourth quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns swatted him into the Earth earlier in the game, and Andrew Wiggins went for 31 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer. Wiggins had P.J. Tucker draped all over him on the game’s final possession, but his almost-trip-and-fall may have helped him pop loose at the right moment and get his jumper off cleanly.Please enjoy these photographs of Tom Thibodeau doing an imitation of a grizzly bear. Photo: Matt York/AP Photo: Matt York/AP Recommended StoriesDan Gilbert Has Had It Up To Here With These Landlines That Won't Receive His Text MessagesThese DeAndre Jordan Free Throws Are High ArtWizards Dress In All Black Before Game Against Celtics; Isaiah Thomas Calls It "Cute"Patrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply16 repliesLeave a reply