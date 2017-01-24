Photo: Matt York/AP

The Wolves are bad this year and the Suns are also bad this year, but when the Wolves played the Suns tonight, the game was ... good?



Young firethrower Devin Booker had himself a nice run in the fourth quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns swatted him into the Earth earlier in the game, and Andrew Wiggins went for 31 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer. Wiggins had P.J. Tucker draped all over him on the game’s final possession, but his almost-trip-and-fall may have helped him pop loose at the right moment and get his jumper off cleanly.

Please enjoy these photographs of Tom Thibodeau doing an imitation of a grizzly bear.

