Photo: Hannah Foslien/Getty

Andrew Wiggins demolished Nikola Jokic in the fourth quarter of the Minnesota Timberwolves win over the Denver Nuggets with this one-handed jam.

And earlier in the game, he did this:

Wiggins finished with a game-high 4o points. Now somebody go check on Nikola.

