Danny Garcia lost to Keith Thurman last night in a split decision, and his father and trainer, Angel Garcia, took the loss about as well as you’d have predicted he would. He used a post-fight rant to share some thoughts on the validity of Thurman’s win (he thinks it was disgusting), how he would have scored the fight (he thinks his son won seven rounds) and the male anatomy of everyone who is not from Philadelphia (he thinks it’s small):

“[Thurman] ain’t no fucking champion. The WBC was disgusted to give him the belt! ... Because he ain’t win, that’s why ... I’m disgusted with this shit. [Thurman] lost, my brother. He ran the whole fucking night ... for real, for real, I want Danny to retire today.... I had it seven, I’ll give [Thurman] five [rounds]. I’ll give him five rounds if anything - he ain’t fucking win. The WBC was disgusted to give him the fucking belt.... Danny knock him the fuck out, that’s what Danny should have done - knock him the fuck out. ‘Cause [Thurman] was the favorite going in, everybody who favored him was on his motherfucking dick all the way down to his balls! They was sucking his penis from the top of the penis — or a little dick probably. He ain’t from Philly, he ain’t got a big dick. You gotta be from Philly to have a big dick.”

You can watch the rant, complete with hand gestures, below: