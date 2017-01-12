Angry Fan Throws Eggs At Chargers' HeadquartersTom LeyToday 10:11amFiled to: san diego chargersdean spanosfan meltdownsangry fansnflfootball648EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The San Diego Chargers are on the cusp of officially moving to Los Angeles, bringing an end to a years-long breakup process that has understandably left Chargers fans with a bad taste in their mouths. One guy was so fed up that he went down to the Chargers’ building and hucked some dang eggs at it:The angry guy with the dozen eggs and a decent throwing arm Periscoped his act of vandalism, so if you want the full first-person experience, click here.Recommended StoriesNo One Wants You, Dean SpanosReport: The Chargers Are Finally Announcing That They'll Head To L.A. San Diego City Council Members Righteously Own Chargers President Dean SpanosTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply64 repliesLeave a reply