The Cleveland Indians played their home opener yesterday, and before the game protesters who want the team to ditch its racist Chief Wahoo logo gathered outside of the stadium. Cleveland.com sent a reporter to take some video of the protest, and he came away with plenty of footage of angry white men shouting things like “Get a job!” as they waddled by the protesters.



“It’s a caricature, get over it!” said the thick-necked white guy wearing a Dallas Cowboys windbreaker, before shuffling into a Cleveland Indians game.

[Cleveland.com]