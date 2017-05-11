Last year, Kevin Kiermaier hit .246 with 12 homers—nothing stellar—but he won a Gold Glove for his second consecutive season and anchored the Tampa Bay Rays’ outfield defense. He has quite a hole to dig himself out of if he wants to repeat for 2017.

Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain circled the bases Monday night after Kiermaier failed to get his glove down on a single to center. Today, it happened again, with Whit Merrifield as the beneficiary of Kiermaier’s error.

After the error, Kiermaier crouched for a moment to figure out what the hell went wrong. Yeesh.