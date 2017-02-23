Islanders rookie Anthony Beauvillier returned to Quebec for the first time in his young NHL career and had a real roller coaster of a night. His teammates lovingly pranked him right before warm ups and he took the ice alone. Beauvillier then followed up the lil’ prank by scoring in the first period.



Beauvillier had a ton of family at the Canadiens’ arena for the game, and when he scored, his dad couldn’t hold back the tears.

Very sweet of everyone to rock Islanders gear.