Pelicans rookie Buddy Hield was ejected from yesterday’s game against the Kings for whacking DeMarcus Cousins right in the yams. If you were wondering whether Hield’s teammates found the situation to be as amusing as you did, allow Anthony Davis’s Snapchat to clear a few things up for you:

Got him.

