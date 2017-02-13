Anthony Davis Teases Nut-Grabbing Buddy HieldTom LeyToday 10:16amFiled to: buddy hieldwhimsyanthony davisnew orleans pelicansnbabasketballnut shots206EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkPelicans rookie Buddy Hield was ejected from yesterday’s game against the Kings for whacking DeMarcus Cousins right in the yams. If you were wondering whether Hield’s teammates found the situation to be as amusing as you did, allow Anthony Davis’s Snapchat to clear a few things up for you:Got him.Recommended StoriesCricket Player Gets His Genitals Wrecked Clemson Plays A Very Curious Defense Jabari Ruffin Suspended One Half For Crushing Alabama Player's BallsTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply20 repliesLeave a reply